Gabriel Jesus Praises Man City Teammate for Helping Him Adapt to Life in the Premier League

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has opened up about adapting to life in the Premier League after the 20-year-old completed a £29m move to the Etihad Stadium in January.

The former Palmeiras forward has hit the ground running for the Citizens, scoring 16 goals in just 27 appearances.

In a press conference whilst away on international duty with Brazil, Jesus praised his compatriot Fernandinho for helping him settle into life in Manchester, as reported by  Sky Sports.

"I had this conversation with my family before I signed for Manchester City," Jesus said about the prospect of moving to another country.

"We talked about how I would have to adapt to another country and another culture. But I was relaxed because I was reaching my dream of playing in the Premier League. 

"I have been welcomed by everyone at Manchester City, I've been helped by the club and it helped that Fernadinho was also there. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I'm still a young guy, a boy, I didn't know anything when I came here. I didn't know about the weather or the language, but I've been growing up fast. 

"Sometimes I miss Brazil, but I'm really enjoying my time here."

Jesus' incredible start to life in Manchester has made him one of the hottest prospects in world football. 

Prior to his big-money move to Man City, Jesus announced himself by helping Brazil win the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics alongside the likes of Neymar, Felipe Anderson and Gabriel Barbosa.

