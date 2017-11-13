Harry Kane Labeled the Best Striker in the World by 1966 World Cup Hero Sir Geoff Hurst

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Former West Ham and England striker Sir Geoff Hurst has said that there is no striker in the world that is better than Tottenham star Harry Kane, according to the Mirror.

The 75-year-old also said that Kane would be a fantastic recipient of the England captaincy ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer.

"Harry Kane, with the way he’s been playing, is superb," Hurst said. "Worldwide you couldn’t pick anybody as good as him anywhere in any other league.

"He’s got five or six hat tricks, hasn’t he? He’s absolutely flying. Those goals don’t come easy.

"He works up front, he’s aggressive in his all-round play and you couldn’t pick anyone better worldwide. He’s a fantastic player in a very difficult position.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"He can score goals from any other position, can use both feet and not many strikers can do that.

"That’s a real bonus and asset for any front players and he scores goals with his head.

"Harry Kane as a person, how he handles himself on and off the pitch, I have no argument about him captaining the [national] team."

Kane currently has eight Premier League goals this season. 

Although that is a tally that is easily beaten by the likes of Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio), Falcao (AS Monaco) and Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich) across their respective leagues, there is no doubt that the 24-year-old Spurs striker deserves his place amongst Europe's best.

