Juventus CEO Taunts Man Utd With Claim That Paul Pogba Sale Was 'Biggest Achievement' of His Career

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has described the €105m sale of French superstar Paul Pogba to Manchester United, as the best deal of his career.





Last summer the football world was sent into a frenzy, as Paul Pogba concluded a long transfer saga by agreeing signing a £89m deal to return to his boyhood club at Old Trafford - a world-record transfer fee at the time.

After receiving an unprecedented fee for a player they acquire on a free transfer from Manchester United four years before, Juventus invested well by bringing in Bosnian maestro Miralem Pjanić and Napoli talisman Gonzalo Higuain.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Marotta when talking to ll Giornale (via Calciomercato) was asked about the clubs recent transfers and revealed how he facilitated the transfers.





"You can not do such a deal every year," he claimed. "Higuain had created an opportunity to leave Naples at an opportune moment in which we decided to make that investment."

"But you can not think of doing it every year. That transfer was closed before Paul's move to United was finalised, which was predictable and of course facilitated the Pipita [Higuain] deal."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Italian reflected on some of his other significant dealing during his career, but settled on the Pogba move as his 'biggest achievement'.

"Casiraghi signing for Juventus was the sign of progress. Signing Cassano from Real was special, it was pure emotion because it was about recovering a talent," he added. "The Pogba deal to Manchester United - the biggest personal achievement."





The 24-year-old midfielder's record-breaking move has often been scrutinised by pundits and football fans alike, as the ex-Juventus man's form has alternated.

Stunning Statistics Reveal Just How Much Manchester United Need Paul Pogba Back in Their Side @ https://t.co/PoOVHejus8 — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) November 11, 2017

However, after a mixed start he has eventually managed to find his feet consistently and won the Europa League in his debut season.

11 goals in and 57 appearances later, the powerful talent is seen as an instrumental player for Jose Mourinho's outfit, when fit.