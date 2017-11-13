Liverpool Agree to Sign Leon Goretzka in January Opening the Door for Philippe Coutinho Barca Exit

Liverpool have agreed to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in January after the player dismissed interest from La Liga giants Barcelona in favour of joining the Reds, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

The highly-thought of 22-year-old had been heavily tipped with a move away from the Veltins-Arena either during the winter or over the summer, with the Germany international inside the final months of his agreement with the club.

It was thought that Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were to battle it out from England for the midfielder's signature, with both north London clubs showing interest in the up and coming talent.

However, as reported by the Spanish publication, it is in fact Liverpool who have apparently won the race, with the report stating that the Reds now have an agreement in place for Goretzka to make the switch to Anfield in January.

They also state that the VfL Bochum academy graduate turned down an offer from La Liga leaders Barcelona in order to join up with fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp, after being left unimpressed with the Catalonian's wage offer.

However, even though those on Merseyside will be rejoicing in the fact they have been able to land one of Europe's hottest commodities ahead of a number of sides, they will also be wary that the arrival of the German could spark even further speculation surrounding star Philippe Coutinho's future.

The Brazilian was subject to three offers over the summer from Barca, with the highest peaking over £100m.





However, Liverpool stood strong on their not for sale transfer policy surrounding the 25-year-old, and are thought to be holding out for £133m (€150m) over the upcoming transfer window in order to allow their midfield maestro to leave.