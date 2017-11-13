Liverpool Could Leave Final Decision on Philippe Coutinho Future to Jurgen Klopp

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly still keen on a move for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, and it is thought that the Premier League club could leave the final decision to manager Jurgen Klopp.

After a lengthy transfer saga over the summer, in which it is known that Liverpool rejected as much as £118m for Coutinho from Barca, the ongoing saga looks as if it could pick up where it left off as the January transfer window approaches.

According to a report by the Gambling Times via the Daily Star, the player is still very keen to join the Catalan side and, despite the 25-year-old's reintegration into the first team, the Reds owners could leave the final say to Klopp.

Contrary to these claims, Coutinho opened up on his position at the club this week suggesting he was content at Anfield: "I’m playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world. I’m always happy. At the moment I am very happy with my life."

Coutinho: “Thanks to football, I live in England today. Thanks to football, I am able to feed my family. Football has been very generous for me.” — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 12, 2017

Coutinho has impressed since coming back into the side, bagging four goals in all competitions and gradually cementing his position within the Brazil international side.

Liverpool fans will hope they can hold on to the services of the Brazil international, with the club eager to progress further in the Champions League and achieve a top four league finish.

It is unclear whether Barca will move for Coutinho as early as January, with the Brazilian then unable to feature for the Catalan side in the Champions League, but should they do it is thought Jurgen Klopp will struggle to fend off bids for his prize asset.





Coutinho looks set to feature in Tuesday night's friendly against England at Wembley, where the player could line up against his club teammates Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke.