Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Attends Sweden Match to Scout RB Leipzig Playmaker Emil Forsberg

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was in attendance for Sweden's World Cup qualifier against Italy on Friday night to scout RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg.

One of the standout players in the Bundesliga last season, Forsberg was linked to the Premier League in the summer - with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly interested. However, United are prepared to throw their hat into the ring with the Swede rated at £30m.

Mourinho was spotted with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the stands, watching closely as Sweden sailed to a 1-0 win over Italy - setting up the second leg nicely for the Blue and Yellow.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the United boss is interested in bringing Forsberg to Old Trafford and kept a keen eye on the midfielder during the match.

Having enjoyed an excellent Bundesliga campaign last season - Forsberg was credited for his creativity as he notched up 19 assists.

Predominantly featuring out wide on the left, Forsberg was given the freedom to roam into central areas and use his vision to create chances. The Swedish international also possess an excellent dead-ball technique.

With Mourinho seemingly disappointed with Henrik Mkhitaryan's recent form and with Juan Mata failing to make a breakthrough into the first team - Forsberg could be the answer.





What often goes under the radar is the goal-scoring ability of the 26-year-old, who has netted past Monaco and Porto in the Champions League this season.





With all of these attributes working in his favour and tied down till 2022 with Leipzig, it could take much more than £30m to pluck him away from Germany. With the side currently second in the Bundesliga, Forsberg could be instrumental in another high flying season should he opt to stay.



