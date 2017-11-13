Manchester City Talisman Dismisses Messi & Ronaldo Comparisons From Belgium Manager

Kevin De Bruyne has dismissed comments made by Roberto Martínez that the Manchester City playmaker can emulate the success of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.





The 26-year-old has arguably been the player of the season so far in the Premier League, registering two goals and six assists to help Manchester City open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.

"I don't care. I really don't care," De Bruyne told Sky Sports. "People compare too many players with each other, you have too many good players in the world.





"In the end, I will only win individual awards if I win something with City.





"I try to play the way I am playing at the moment and obviously the way we are playing is very positive and for us it's nice.





"Everybody is in the same spirit. We want to play the football that we play."

The Belgian international also played down optimistic thoughts of potentially replicating Arsenal's unbeaten Premier League campaign this season.





"I don't think that will be possible because I think you have so many games and too many important games," he said.





"The power of the Premier League means every team has a lot of money and every team has a lot of quality players, so I think one day or another you will face a team who find a system to beat you, or they have a better day."