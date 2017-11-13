Napoli Could Offer Barcelona Midfielder Chance at Regular Football With January Bid

Napoli are planning a January move for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, a former youth product of Manchester City, joined the Catalans in 2016 as a promising young star from Villarreal, but has started only twice in La Liga this season and doesn't appear to be a favourite of manager Ernesto Valverde.

The former Bilbao manager appears to be considering something of a mid season clear out of squad players, with Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal and Thomas Vermaelen all seemingly bound for the exit.

#Napoli will try to lure #FCBarcelona midfielder Denis Suarez to the club in an ambitious January deal https://t.co/rdBBWbI58L pic.twitter.com/G3GJ79NUD2 — footballespana (@footballespana_) November 13, 2017

Napoli have made an outstanding start to the Serie A season, winning 10 of their opening 12 games and remain unbeaten as they sit a point clear of Juventus.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Football España) the Italian outfit are looking to offer Suarez a crucial role in their first team, which would see him link up with fellow Spaniards Jose Callejon, Raul Albiol, and Pepe Reina.

Despite being offered limited game time in Catalonia, Suarez has scored twice in six outings in La Liga this season and has been deployed occasionally in a more advanced role in the absence of summer signing Ousmane Dembele.