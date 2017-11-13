Philippe Coutinho Confirms '100% Fitness' for England Friendly After Missing 3 Liverpool Games

Philippe Coutinho has given Liverpool a big boost while on international duty with Brazil, declaring himself '100% fit' ahead of Tuesday night's friendly against England.

The 25-year-old has missed the Reds' last three games with yet another niggling injury, keeping him from finding a real rhythm since a summer filled with distracting transfer speculation, but the Liverpool Echo report that the playmaker has spoken positively about his fitness.

Coutinho’s declared himself fit for international duty twice this season already. He’s quite the medical professional. — Dan Wilcox (@DanWilcoxFPM) November 12, 2017

“Unfortunately, I could not play for Liverpool in the past three games because of injury," he said ahead of the fixture at Wembley. "Now I feel 100% fit, I have recovered and I am in a good shape to be available for the game against England. I never want to miss any Brazil games. I am honoured to wear this shirt whenever I can.

“England will be our first European opponent under Tite. We are looking forward to battling with them. They have a lot of quality players who operate in a top league like the Premier League. It will no doubt be a difficult encounter.”

Coutinho has played just five of the Reds' 11 Premier League games this season, with all of his goals coming in a four-week spell between late September and mid October. Jurgen Klopp's side host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, before a key Champions League trip to Sevilla in midweek.

“Every day," Coutinho added, "I work harder than before to improve myself and become a better all-around footballer. Thanks to football, I live in England today. Thanks to football, I am able to feed my family. Football has been very generous for me.”