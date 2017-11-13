Philippe Coutinho Confirms '100% Fitness' for England Friendly After Missing 3 Liverpool Games

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Philippe Coutinho has given Liverpool a big boost while on international duty with Brazil, declaring himself '100% fit' ahead of Tuesday night's friendly against England. 

The 25-year-old has missed the Reds' last three games with yet another niggling injury, keeping him from finding a real rhythm since a summer filled with distracting transfer speculation, but the Liverpool Echo report that the playmaker has spoken positively about his fitness.

“Unfortunately, I could not play for Liverpool in the past three games because of injury," he said ahead of the fixture at Wembley. "Now I feel 100% fit, I have recovered and I am in a good shape to be available for the game against England. I never want to miss any Brazil games. I am honoured to wear this shirt whenever I can.

“England will be our first European opponent under Tite. We are looking forward to battling with them. They have a lot of quality players who operate in a top league like the Premier League. It will no doubt be a difficult encounter.”

Coutinho has played just five of the Reds' 11 Premier League games this season, with all of his goals coming in a four-week spell between late September and mid October. Jurgen Klopp's side host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, before a key Champions League trip to Sevilla in midweek.

“Every day," Coutinho added, "I work harder than before to improve myself and become a better all-around footballer. Thanks to football, I live in England today. Thanks to football, I am able to feed my family. Football has been very generous for me.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters