Under-Fire Real Striker Karim Benzema Claims He Is 'Disgusted' if He Doesn't Touch the Ball Enough

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has come in for some heavy criticism this season and has found the back of the net just once in all competitions. However, the French striker has claimed he is 'calm' under the pressure and is not a striker who is content only with scoring goals.

Benzema, whose subpar strike rate this season has been the topic of much debate, seemed to take aim at selfish poachers who are simply happy to score without affecting the game.

Speaking to Canal+, as quoted by Goal, Benzema said: "There are attackers who do not touch the ball during the match, and in the 87th minute they score and they are super happy.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"If I don't touch the ball, but I score in the 90th minute, I'm disgusted."

Benzema also spoke of his playing relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, while insisting that the Portuguese attacker's 'selfishness' is not an issue.

"Ronaldo is more selfish than me, but that's normal," he added. "We get along well, I like to play with him. In the end, his selfishness doesn't bother me, it is good for the team."

29-year-old Benzema has scored 183 goals for Real Madrid in 377 games, and his near-one goal in two record is something many players can only dream of. However, Madrid fans can be notoriously critical of their players, and Benzema admits he has had to get used to the pressure.

"The most difficult thing in Madrid is the pressure" said Benzema, "The debate about me? It's to sell papers. I got used to it.

"I focus on the football. With age, I have learned to stay calm. The hardest part is when the criticism comes from your own fans. They are normally there to boost you."