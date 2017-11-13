West Ham Defender Arthur Masuaku Being Scouted by Italian Trio With January Transfer Likely

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

West Ham left back Arthur Masuaku is poised to leave the club in January with Serie A the most likely destination, according to the defender's agent Francesco Lingenti. 

Lingenti has claimed that three sides from Serie A are currently monitoring the Frenchman, with Napoli and Juventus favourites for the defender's signature, reported by Football Italia.

"I offered Arthur to (Napoli director of sport Cristiano) Giuntoli three years ago, then two years ago and now he has probably got the idea… along with Juventus, Genoa and Milan. Of course there have been talks. The player is being watched very carefully by a few clubs, including Napoli."

The Italian agent seems keen to get his player a move to one of Italy's top teams and the move could happen in the next transfer window. 

"Serie A is our objective and hopefully he'll be there in January. For now, Juventus, Napoli and Genoa are in the lead. However, he'd only go to Juventus if the Bianconeri sold Alex Sandro."

Napoli would be ideal for the Frenchman, with the club in excellent form and a recent injury to left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, who will be out for a long spell meaning Masuaku will have plenty of game time. Lingenti insisted that the Napoli Sporting Director is interested in the current Hammer.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Giuntoli has always liked him. I don’t know if he would be brought in to pave the way for Ghoulam’s exit, but he would certainly be a luxury alternative to have."

If Masuaku is to be sold, West Ham are said to be holding out for a larger sum than that of what they paid for the Frenchman in 2016.

"West Ham’s asking price is around €9-10m, as they paid €7m to get him from Olympiakos in 2016."

The move would favor both sides if the deal went through, as Masuaku has not had the best of times at the London Stadium, with Aaron Cresswell being preferred for the majority of the games.

As for West Ham, if they were to lose Masuaku they would be in the hunt for a replacement left-back with Aaron Creswell the only recognized left full in the team.

