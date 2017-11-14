Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic Appears Headed for Exit; Chinese Clubs Interested

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic looks to be heading for the St James' Park exit door, as interest from clubs in China begins to mount.

According to the Chronicle, the combustible Serbian has been frozen out by Rafael Benitez this season, making only two Premier League appearances this season, scoring once.

Mitrovic is more famous for his ill-discipline than his goal scoring since his £9m move from RSC Anderlecht in 2015, with four suspensions in the space of just over two years. 

Despite his brash style of play, clubs in China are believed to be interested in acquiring the services of the striker when the transfer window reopens in January.

Mitrovic is behind the likes of Joselu, Ayoze Perez and Dwight Gayle in the striking department at Newcastle this season and it doesn't look as if things are about to change anytime soon. 

It was also reported that a number of Championship clubs are interested in signing Mitrovic in January after a potential move to England's second division fell through in the summer. 

The striker is currently on international duty for Serbia where his goals record is impressive. Scoring against China on Friday in Serbia's 2-0 win, it takes his international tally to 11 goals in 33 appearances, highlighting his potential when given the opportunity. 

