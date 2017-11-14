Chris Coleman Urges Man Utd Target Gareth Bale to Quit Real Madrid 'if He Is Unhappy'

Wales boss Chris Coleman has urged super-star Gareth Bale to return to the Premier League, if it makes him happy. Bale has unfortunately sustained another injury, having tweaked his thigh in training last week.





The 28-year-old has now missed 40 of the last 60 matches for the European champions, since his sensational £85m move to the Bernabeu in 2013.

Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of Gareth Bale and admitted prior to the Red Devil's Super-Cup clash against Madrid, that he would: "Wait for him [Bale] on the other side and fight with other coaches", if Zinedine Zidane was to deem the Welshman surplus to requirements in Spain.

Last season's Europa League winners have failed to pin down a definitive starter on the right-flank this campaign, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan often being deployed in the number 10 role, behind the striker. This means Bale would likely slot straight into the starting line-up, in his natural position, should he choose to return to England.

Coleman speaking to the Mirror, reflected: "I would like to see Gareth wherever he is going to be happy, that is what I would like.

"Wherever he is happy, because wherever he is happy, he plays great football.

"He comes with us, he is happy and we see an amazing player."

The Welsh manager added: "Balo will be concerned he has picked up another niggle."

Bale has failed to register a minute on the pitch since September 26th and was entirely absent from the international matches, as Coleman's reds failed to secure a World Cup spot for next year.

The ex-Spurs star has made as few as nine appearances in all competitions this year, having constantly been plagued by injury. Bale was said to be returning from a long term calf-injury, but picked up a new issue in his thigh, with Real now predicting a six week recovery period.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Coleman revealed: "Sometimes the harder you work to get back, the longer it takes you to get back because you pick up niggles.

"He is finding that out and now and it is a shame and a loss for Madrid.

"I think they [Real] need him now and for us obviously we are always a force when you have someone like that in your ranks."