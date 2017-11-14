Cristiano Ronaldo Ready to 'Block' Real Madrid's Proposed Move for Tottenham Superstar

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly use all his stature and influence at the Bernabeu to stand in the way of the club from making a bid to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Reports have been gathering pace lately that La Liga and Champions League holders Madrid want to replace Karim Benzema at the end of the current season, and have their sights set on the 24-year-old striker.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane has been in superb form yet again this season under Mauricio Pochettino, and is kicking on after having won back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots.

Kane himself has talked up moving on from Tottenham one day in the midst of the speculation, but he won't be granted a move to Los Blancos any time soon if Ronaldo can help it.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The Portugal captain, as reported by Diario Gol, is opposed to the idea of Kane signing for his club because he doesn't believe he is worth the sums being touted, and wants the centre-forward role for himself.

Ronaldo is believed to want Chelsea's Eden Hazard to come in instead, allowing him to move in-field with the Belgian presumably deployed on the left.

Such has been the poor form of Benzema, the Spanish press have been running stories about other possible replacements for the Frenchman, including Goncalo Guedes of Valencia, Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski, Atletico Madid's Antoine Griezmann and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

