Crystal Palace Inspiration Pape Souare Looks to Make Full Recovery After M4 Horror Crash

Pape Souare has stepped up his injury recovery for Crystal Palace, having played 70 minutes for the U23s, as the side claimed victory over Watford.

The Senegal international was involved in a shocking crash on the M4, near London on September 12th of 2016 and was airlifted to hospital after breaking his thighbone and jaw, claiming he may never fully recover.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Thankfully it looks as though a year later, the full-back may be set to make a full recovery and can get his career back on track.

The speedy defender made his full return in the League Cup earlier in the campaign, but has yet to return to playing regularly in the Premier League.

In terms of the game, the Eagles went behind, as Michael Folivi was penalised in the penalty area - the Watford man converting emphatically from the spot-kick.

Palace answered 31 minuted in, after Kian Flanagan netted, despite a number of bodies obstructing the goal.

Levi Lumeka put the South-London outfit into the lead in the second half, with the Hornets failing to command their box from a corner.

Michael Phillips then secured the three points on the 80th minute, curling the ball into the bottom corner of the net, after a nice assist from Nikola Tavares.

Souare is looking like a potential starter for Crystal Palace at home against Everton on Saturday, as his condition and fitness continues to improve.

Simply great news for the player that team-mate Connor Wickham, described as an inspiration, following his accident.