Details of Everton's Failed Marco Silva Offer Revealed as Allardyce Also Pulls Out of Running

Marco Silva has been refused the opportunity to talk to Everton following their reported interest in the Portuguese manager. Silva's club, Watford, have denied the Toffees the chance to contact their number one target due - with reports claiming that only £8.5m was offered to the Hornets as compensation.

Everton are in a rut right now. After sacking Ronald Koeman with no immediate contingency plan, the Merseyside outfit are still without a permanent manager - leaving David Unsworth with the reigns of the team coming out of the international break.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

And now, the news has gone from bad to worse, with Sky Sports reporting that both Marco Silva and Sam Allardyce - the two prime candidates - will not take the job; albeit for different reasons.

Their top priority, Silva, will not be granted access to discuss a role with the Toffees, despite being interested in the offer. According to Paul Joyce of the Times, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri offered the Hertfordshire club in excess of £8.5m as compensation - which was swiftly declined.

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

As well as this, Sam Allardyce couldn't be tempted into the role by Everton - who has only offered the former England national team manager a contract until the end of the season.

This puts the club back to square one, although it seems they may be in safe hands for now. Having lost to Leicester in his first league game in temporary control of the team, Unsworth led Everton to a 3-2 victory over (incidentally) Marco Silva's Watford before the international break.

Late reports are claiming that he edges closer to a permanent deal as boss, but only time will tell.