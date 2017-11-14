Hammers to Renew their Interest in Villarreal Striker Cedric Bakambu This January

West Ham United will once again reignite their interest in DR Congo forward Cedric Bakambu in January, but will need to match his €30m+ release clause for contract negotiations to even begin.

With his current form for Villarreal yielding nine goals in 14 appearances for the Spanish La Liga side, it has made many Premier League sides monitor his situation, but the Hammers are likely to return after having an initial bid of €25m rebuffed in the summer.

West Ham revealed to have scouted Cedric Bakambu again after failed move last season https://t.co/0YDbz6NVCb — Joe (@whufcnow) November 13, 2017

Reported by Sports Witness, West Ham's new manager David Moyes is eager to add some much needed attacking weaponry to his toothless side that have found goal-scoring challenging during this campaign.





Even though the Irons have strikers with some pedigree in England's Andy Carroll and Mexico's Javier Hernandez, neither have really capitalised on the chances created which has seen them score a paltry 11 goals in 11 league games.

FETHI BELAID/GettyImages

The club’s inability to find the back of the net has led the Hammers to target yet another man who could be their saviour up top in Bakambu. His good movement, electrifying pace and eye for goal are certainly qualities that the east London club so desperately crave.

However, it seems unlikely that Villarreal will allow their star man to leave during the January transfer window even with West Ham's tempting wealth. The Spanish side are have a terrific season themselves, so why would they want to jeopardise success on the pitch by selling a key asset during a crucial period of the season?

Nevertheless, if the release clause is met, it will be down to the player himself to make that final decision, but would Bakambu really want to leave a club fifth in La Liga midway through the season to join a team currently in a dog fight desperately trying to avoid the pitfalls of the Premier League trapdoor to the Championship?