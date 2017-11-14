Red Devils Look to Strengthen Their Defence With the Signing of Argentine Enzo Diaz

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

After only making seven league appearances for Argentinian Second Division leaders Agropecuario, Enzo Diaz is the latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho looks to solve their troublesome left back position. 

Speaking to Ataque Futbolero, but reported via the Mail Online, the young Argentine defender spoke about Manchester United's interest: "I found out about it on Saturday morning, but later I did not talk to anyone other than my agent. 

"My agent told me that they were delighted and they were going to see me a couple more games. It is the dream of any footballer to play for Manchester United.


"However, I need to remain focused on what we are doing and enjoying this moment."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

United continue to be linked with a host of defenders to try and find a solution to their on-going left back problem. Previously, the position has been shared by Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw. 


However, Ashley Young looks to have ownership of it currently with some assured defensive displays, which has seem him get a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad. 


Once again, this news seems to cast a menacing shadow over the long term future of Luke Shaw at the Red Devils. 


The former Southampton defender has found opportunities have been extremely limited under Jose Mourinho and this has undoubtedly caused tension between the pair. 


This season Shaw has played a total of 48 minutes of senior football, both sub appearances in the Carabao Cup against Burton Albion and Swansea City.

The possible signing of Diaz in January's transfer window might be the answer to Shaw's Old Trafford nightmare. 


There is significant interest in Shaw from Fenerbahce, but the 22-year-old, who cost United £27m in 2014, has no current designs on a move to Turkey though it could serve to reignite his career.

