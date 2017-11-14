Southampton Midfielder Oriol Romeu Urges 'Consistency' as Saints Strive for Improvement

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has urged the importance of his side finding consistent form, as the Premier League strugglers head into a tricky run of domestic matches.

The Saints currently sit 13th in the table, after winning just three of their opening 11 matches. To make matters worse, their next three games are against big hitters Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

In an interview, as quoted by Southampton paper the Daily Echo, the combative midfielder expressed his frustrations with his side's start to the season, and outlined his ambition for the squad to find some reliable form.

Starting off the week with a smile! 😁 #StayPositive pic.twitter.com/uKx5xnCYKk — Oriol Romeu (@OriolRomeu) November 13, 2017

"We’ve got harder games coming up and it will be difficult to get points from that, but we don’t want to say that’s impossible," he said.





"If you ask me one week I can tell you we are very close and the next week we are too far away. The problem is not being consistent with our performances and that’s what doesn’t give us that improvement line we should get. We’re not feeling we are doing bad performances but we would like to get more consistency in our games and in our style of play.

“We don’t want to just have 20 or 30 good minutes when we are feeling good. We wish we could score two or three goals every game and be offensive. But we must stay on top of the game. Whether we’re winning or losing we need to stick with our plan.”

The powerful midfield presence has been with Southampton since 2015, when he made the switch from Chelsea after failing to convince the west London side that he was of the calibre necessary stay with the club. Romeu has made 93 appearances since joining the Saints, and is striving to become a rock of stability in the heart of their midfield.