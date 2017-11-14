Spurs Utility Man Eric Dier Relishing Reunion With 'Nice Guy' Paulinho Ahead of Brazil Clash

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier says he is relishing the chance to lineup against former Spurs team-mate Paulinho, as England host Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Speaking the club's official website, Dier admitted he was looking forward to the potential of playing with the Brazilian midfielder - this time on the opposing side - whilst reflecting on the journey the Barcelona man has been on in recent years.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Dier said: “He’s been on a world tour, hasn’t he? He’s gone from China, now back to Europe with Barcelona.





It’s great that he’s in the Brazil squad and at Barcelona - it’s fantastic for him and it’ll be nice to see him again. It’s always enjoyable when you play against players who you’ve shared a locker room with - to meet them further down the line is always nice."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Both Dier and Paulinho were in the Spurs side during the 2014/15 Premier League campaign, before the then 26-year-old made the surprise switch to the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande in June 2015.





La Blaugrana then further raised eyebrows with a move for Paulinho, which saw the player return to Europe score three goals in 10 appearances in Catalonia.





Whilst many have been surprised in regard to Paulinho's globe-trotting career across the footballing world, he is clearly a player to raise the interest of many a club.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Dier also sees the worth of his former club-mate also, and ahead of their reunion at his current temporary north London home, wishes him the best - after facing off on Tuesday.

“He’s done very well in the last few years and I’m really happy for him", Dier said. "He was always very good to me when I first arrived at Spurs - we spent one season together and he’s a really nice guy.”