Swansea Announce Angel Rangel as New Club Captain as Leon Britton Takes Up Player-Coach Role

Swansea City have officially announced a new club captain in the form of Angel Rangel via their official website, with Leon Britton moving into a player-assistant coach role.

The Catalan full-back has been handed the armband after tremendous service to the club - to the tune of 370 games played since joining in 2007.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 35-year-old is known for his admirable professionalism in the dressing room, and has been sounded out by Paul Clement as his new captain who can lead by example as Britton transitions into his new role.

The Spaniard has captained the side on numerous occasions in the past in the absence of Britton, and was the natural choice to succeed the Englishman.

Big congratulations to @Britts_7 on getting the assistant manager job at @SwansOfficial and player/coach role. A real role model player and person that I have been privileged to play with for over a decade! pic.twitter.com/amj9hYlTg9 — Àngel Rangel (@arangelz) November 13, 2017

Rangel will be hoping to breathe new fight into his teammates in his new role - the Swans have struggled so far in the new season, and sit in the relegation zone after 11 games in the Premier League.

