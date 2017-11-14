Swansea Announce Angel Rangel as New Club Captain as Leon Britton Takes Up Player-Coach Role

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Swansea City have officially announced a new club captain in the form of Angel Rangel via their official website, with Leon Britton moving into a player-assistant coach role.

The Catalan full-back has been handed the armband after tremendous service to the club - to the tune of 370 games played since joining in 2007.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 35-year-old is known for his admirable professionalism in the dressing room, and has been sounded out by Paul Clement as his new captain who can lead by example as Britton transitions into his new role.

The Spaniard has captained the side on numerous occasions in the past in the absence of Britton, and was the natural choice to succeed the Englishman.

Rangel will be hoping to breathe new fight into his teammates in his new role - the Swans have struggled so far in the new season, and sit in the relegation zone after 11 games in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters