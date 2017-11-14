Swedish Wonderkid Offers Clearest Hint Yet Over Possible Winter Move to Everton

Swedish wonderkid Axel Wallenborg has provided the clearest hint yet that he could be set to join Everton's youth team before the year is out.

The 16-year-old spoke to Swedish news outlet Futbol Direkt about his chances of becoming the latest talented starlet to join the Toffees' burgeoning youth ranks, and admitted that he was set to undergo a second trial on Merseyside in December.

Wallenborg had spent time with Everton in the spring, as well as being given the look over by Wolves in 2016.

Axel Wallenborg confirms Everton want him back https://t.co/Oist2kR7V9 pic.twitter.com/jTLiTm9keW — 101 Great Goals (@102greatgoals) November 14, 2017

It is with the Blues that his future could lie, however, as the full-back spoke glowingly about his time with the Merseysiders.

He said: "It was fun, I've been there once before. It was this spring and it went very well then, I played two matches with the U15 team and did well in me

"This time I was training with the U18 team so it was a little higher. It felt good too there, I felt I was doing well. Now there was no match when it became a bit strange with the paper, so I did not play. They want me to come over again in December and see me in a match."

Wallenborg is currently on the books of top flight side IF Brommapojkarna in his homeland, and plies his trade solely as a left-back. The Sweden Under-17 international is yet to make his senior bow for his club, but did feature for Brommapojkarna's Under-21s side for the first time recently.

Everton have become renowned for bringing through talented young stars and elevating them into the first team at Goodison Park.

Under the guidance of head coach David Unsworth, the Toffees' Under-23s lifted last season's Premier League 2 title and have seen a number of key players progress into the senior set up in the past 18 months.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Jonjoe Kenny are just three youngsters who have settled into the senior picture in L4 in recent times.

