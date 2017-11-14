Top Journalist Claims Liverpool Will Sack Jurgen Klopp if Reds Fail to Qualify for Champions League

Football journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Liverpool could sack their charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp this summer - if the coach fails to qualify for the Champions League or win some silverware this season.

Liverpool have endured a poor start to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, and currently lie fifth in the table after winning five of their eleven matches.

Speaking on his popular Transfer Window podcast, Castles contended that the Merseyside club could well give Klopp the boot in the summer, given his inability to bring success to the Reds so far in his managerial career at Liverpool. Castles said:

"Liverpool will twist if Klopp fails to get Champions League football or win a trophy this season - which is looking distinctly possible.

"If I was Liverpool, I would try to hire Marco Silva as his replacement".

Despite Klopp leading Liverpool to their first Champions League qualification since 2015 last season, the Reds hierarchy are believed to be rapidly losing patience with the German manager.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has become a popular figure at Anfield for his passionate displays in the dugout, but his team's form remains wildly inconsistent.

The Reds spurned the chance to win a cup double in his first season at the club, after losing the League Cup final to Manchester City and the Europa League final 3-1 to Sevilla.

Despite winning the Bundesliga twice with Borussia Dortmund, Klopp is yet to win a single trophy in England, and will be desperate for his side to find the winning formula on a regular basis soon,