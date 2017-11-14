Top Premier League Sides Prepare Scouting Expedition as Athletic Bilbao Prodigy Comes to England

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Scouts from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenahm and Arsenal are set to watch Athletic Bilbao prodigy Gorka Guruzeta in action this week, as the Basque country club's youth side face off against Manchester United's Under-23s on Wednesday afternoon. 

The 21-year-old is one of the hottest young talents in Spain, and he has attracted the attentions of some of Europe's top teams.

As reported by the Sun, the gifted young talent will be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that he would be available on a free transfer to any potential suitors who can agree a contract deal.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

If a Premier League side wishes to sign Guruzeta, they will need to pay a small training compensation to the club, but this fee isn't believed to be anywhere near his worth.

Newcastle United are also believed to have Guruzeta on their radar, with boss Rafa Benitez believed to be keen on the player due to his ability to play either as a striker or on the wing - offering some versatility that is highly desirable to Premier League managers. 

In his 14 appearances for Bilbao's youth side, Guruzeta has scored an impressive six goals so far.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

Bilbao have famously stuck by a policy of only allowing players from the Basque country in their squads. While this does greatly limited the signings they can make, it does mean that every player they have has a strong connection to the club. 

Their policy also means that they struggle to part with their top talents, with the likes of Fernando Llorente spending almost a decade in Bilbao.

Bilbao currently lie 15th in the league table, having had a less than impressive start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign.

