Agent Reveals Why Midfield Star Kessie Snubbed Chelsea & Napoli for AC Milan

By 90Min
November 15, 2017
The agent of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed the reasons his client snubbed interest from both Chelsea and Napoli in the summer.

The Red half of Milan had a complete summer overhaul, in which they spent €200m on 11 new additions, in an attempt to once again become a force in the Italian League and Europe.


One of the fresh acquisitions to the side was rising Ivorian star Kessie, who arrived from Atalanta, despite reported interest from the Premier League champions.

The midfielder's agent, George Atangana, clarified the speculation surrounding Kessie's move to the San Siro, while speaking to Radio Crc (via calciomercato) and revealed:

"Kessie? Big clubs always want to sign top talents and there wasn’t only Napoli on him. He evaluated many different offers and projects before making his final decision.

"He chose Milan since it was the start of a new and exciting project. They had been following him for some time and they moved quickly to get him."

When asked about the manager, the agent stated: "Montella? I think he has the backing of the players and the management, so I think that he will still be there for a while."

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Atangana then commented on the upcoming clash between Napoli and Milan: "On Saturday, Napoli will have to face a hungry Milan team. It will be a very nice and entertaining game I believe."

Kessie may very well be regretting his decision to reject the offers of top clubs around Europe in favour of transferring to a rebuilding Milan side, precariously placed seventh in the table - 11 points off table-toppers Napoli. 

