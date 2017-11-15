Arsenal Set to Feature Attacker-Heavy Lineup in North London Derby After Good International Break

Arsenal look set to play with two of their main men up top as they look to get one over their north London rivals Tottenham this weekend, with striker Danny Welbeck in the mix to feature in the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The muscle problem saw him leave early from the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Watford last month and ruled him out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil, but the Mail report that the 26-year-old has stepped up his work in training and could feature on Saturday.

Going Backwards: Gunners Legend Claims Tottenham Are a Better Team Than Arsenal Ahead of North London Derby https://t.co/JRyH9g0jMm — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 13, 2017

With Olivier Giroud picking up a knock of his own on international duty with France last week, Arsene Wenger could well use Welbeck from the start at the Emirates - with the versatile ex-Manchester United man scoring three times in six starts before his hamstring issue.

By far Welbeck's most impressive performance of the season came against Bournemouth earlier in the season, scoring twice and setting up a third goal for Alexandre Lacazette in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Lacazette is also likely to start against Spurs, despite Wenger's bizarre reluctance to give his record signing and leading scorer a full 90 minutes, having bagged an impressive brace for France against Germany on Tuesday night before he was withdrawn for Antoine Griezmann with about 15 minutes to play.

The France international has played the full 90 minutes just once for the Gunners this season; in the campaign opener against Leicester back in August which saw him open his account with a smart, directed header past Kasper Schmeichel.