Christian Eriksen Champions Mauricio Pochettino for Creating 'Stability' at Tottenham

Tottenham maestro Christian Eriksen has claimed the stability brought to Spurs by Mauricio Pochettino is the reason why players commit their long-term futures to the club.

The club have progressed each year - having finished fifth, then third, then second - under the guidance of the Argentine and they continue showing signs of improvement.

Spurs progress was emphatically displayed earlier this month in the 3-1 triumph over European Champions Real Madrid at Wembley.

Many members of the first team have signed long-term contracts since the summer, emphasising the cohesion of the squad and the belief in the project being built at Tottenham - with none being more invested than Eriksen.

The Dane is arguably in the best form of his career to date and managed to score a hat-trick for his national side on Tuesday night, against the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking to Sky Sports the midfielder revealed: "He [Pochettino] has given stability not only to me but to the whole club. That's the main thing for a player."

The quietly focused Dane continued: "You feel comfortable, you feel aware of everything around you and you don't think about anything other than football when you're on the pitch.

"All the players have long-term contracts. They feel safe being here. It's why you commit your future to a place like this."

Eriksen, was full of praise for the Argentine: "I have played a lot of games under the manager now. He knows what I'm good for and what I'm not good for but he trusts me completely. You feel that trust and it makes you want to do everything for him."

It seems as though the unit comes first at Spurs and no player typifies that attitude, like the unassuming Eriksen. He lets his personality shine through on the pitch, with outstanding performances, letting his feet and footballing brain do the talking.