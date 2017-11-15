Crystal Palace Look to Beat Brighton and West Brom to Fiorentina Star Khouma Babacar

Crystal Palace have only managed to score four goals this season, however, they’re looking to rectify this situation by acquiring the services of Khouma Babacar.

The Fiorentina striker has been the subject of a tug-of-war between Premier League clubs, but the Eagles look to have won the race.

The South Londoners have been limp in front of goal this season. Injuries to their two best strikers Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham has forced Wilfried Zaha to play in the strikers position, although, it now appears that Palace are looking to bring in some fire power to propel them up the season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Senegalese striker had appeared to be on his way to Brighton during the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed and he remained in Italy.

Babacar now is desperate for his move to the Premier League, but he now only wants to move to a team that is stationed in London.

That new piece of information has ruled out Brighton and West Brom who were also interested, paving the way for Palace to secure his signature.

Babacar has bagged 14 goals for Fiorentina, but his playing time has been limited this season as all his appearances have come from the bench.

Roy Hodgson is desperate to steer the club away from the relegation zone and closer to the middle of the pack.

Benteke is expected to return to the squad this weekend, but Palace are missing any sort of back up following failed summer moves for other strikers.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Palace currently finds themselves bottom of the league, five points behind West Ham who are currently 18th. They face Everton this weekend at Selhurst Park looking to kick-start their season.