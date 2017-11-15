Everton's Search for New Boss Continues as Wolves Reject Approach for Espirito Santo

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Everton's attempts at finding a permanent successor to Ronaldo Koeman have struck yet another dead end, with reports claiming that Championship leaders Wolves have declined the Toffees' approach for their boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Koeman received the axe just over a month ago, with his side looming in the Premier League relegation zone following a summer of heavy investment in the playing squad. 

His immediate replacement, David Unsworth, has since pulled the club away from the bottom three, but the hunt for a permanent manager still continues.

David Rogers/GettyImages

And now, according to Goal, the club have seen their third approach for a new man in the dugout fail. 

Owner Farhad Moshiri is believed to be interested in Santo - who currently sits atop of the Championship table, two points clear at the helm following an impressive haul of 35 points from 16 games.

However, the West Midlands side have rejected Everton's approach for the Portuguese head coach - formerly of Porto and Valencia.

The news comes only days after the Toffees saw approaches for both Marco Silva and Sam Allardyce turned down. Reports claim that an £8.5m bid for Watford boss Silva was laughed off by the Hornets - despite Silva's apparent desire to discuss the role with the Merseyside outfit.

On the other hand, former England manager Allardyce couldn't be persuaded by a return to football at Goodison Park. Having only been offered a contract until the end of the season, Allardyce feels that the package on the table isn't enough to bring him back into management.

