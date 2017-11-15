Liverpool Youngster Admits Delight After Dominant Defensive Performance in First England Start

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has called his first England start 'special' after being part of an England defence which kept a clean sheet against Brazil, with the 20-year-old doing an impressive job of shutting down Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar at Wembley. 

Gomez made his debut last Friday when he came on for the injured Phil Jones in the first half against Germany, contributing to a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw in that match before playing the entire 90 minutes against Tite's Brazil. 

Speaking to ITV Sport (via the Star) after the game, he said: "For someone like me it's a great experience to play at this level against a team like Brazil with the individuals they have. We are happy with the clean sheet. It's a team effort and the whole team, defensively, put in a good shift. I'm happy with that.

"It's special for me. It's a great honour to play for England at this level. I've just got to aim to keep playing and improve each day then hopefully opportunities will come."

Joe Hart praised the Liverpool youngster's performance after the game, having been restored to his starting berth after Jordan Pickford took the gloves against Germany. 

"I thought the defensive backline were phenomenal," said Hart. "I cannot speak highly enough of his [Gomez's] performance. He's played against one of the hottest players in the world [in Neymar] and has done really, really well against him."

The Three Lions will play friendlies against high-profile World Cup non-qualifiers Italy and the Netherlands in March as they prepare for the summer's tournament in Russia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters