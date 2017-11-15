Man City Skipper Kompany Eager to Put Injury 'Failures' Behind Him as Return Looks Imminent

Vincent Kompany has claimed his injury problems have felt like 'failures', as he looks to put the frustration of the last few months behind him.

After sustaining a calf injury playing for Belgium against Gibraltar in August, the City skipper is finally looking to relaunch his latest comeback to first team action.

The imposing defender is now back in full training and is keen to re-establish himself in Pep Guardiola's side after an infuriating few months on the side-lines.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Kompany said: "An injury is a failure, it's not one that you are responsible for but you always think, what could I have done better?"





Kompany is aware that his manager is not one for sentiments. If he does have another injury relapse it is likely that the Spaniard will target another defender to fill the void of Kompany's absence, with West Brom's Jonny Evans a rumoured target.





However, the Belgium does not feel under extra pressure and craves a long run back in City's exciting side which has started the season confidently both domestically and in Europe.

The defender added: "I'd feel under pressure if I had been out boozing every day but I haven't.

"Unfortunately, I can't predict it. I do believe there are other players injured who look at the way I deal with it and it's good to be able to help them. There's a role to play in everything you do."

Much has been made of Kompany's injury woes and whether there is an underlying cause, but the 31-year-old revealed he has not made any changes to his rehabilitation.

"The rehab has always been good or else I wouldn't have come back!' he said. 'It's a constant thing — looking for improvement. I look back and say if I was sleeping at 11, I'll sleep at 10. Or if I was eating a pack of crisps a week I won't. It is what it is. I don't feel I should beat myself up about it."

Guardiola's City have excelled this season and still remain undefeated. But having their skipper back will certainly add much needed stealth to a defence that has looked an area of concern at times.