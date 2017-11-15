Manchester United Star Advises Fellow Real Madrid Target to Continue Development in Spain

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Manchester United and Spain star David de Gea has advised his compatriot Kepa to keep his career sights set firmly on his homeland in the near future, as Real Madrid prepare to snatch him from Athletic. 

The 23-year-old's contract at the Basque club runs out in the summer, but Real have been tipped to pay a transfer fee in the region of €20m in January rather than grabbing him for free in the summer, as a gesture of goodwill. 

Kepa made his debut for Julen Lopetegui's Spain side on Saturday night in a convincing 5-0 win over Costa Rica - having impressed the national team coach when they worked together in La Roja's youth sides - his only save coming late in injury time at the end of the match. 

De Gea regained his place in the starting lineup for Tuesday night's bizarre 3-3 draw with Russia, which saw Sergio Ramos net two penalties, and said ahead of the game: "All the players like me that leave Spain, we are not followed as much as those that are playing at home and people forget a little bit about us. 

"That is why we try to be there and do things to be talked about. Kepa is still very young. He has a long career ahead of him. But his head is in the right place. When you train with him you realise that he has a very high level. He is a great goalkeeper. He needs to continue to compete at this level and grow game after game."

