Mick Quinn Claims the Magpies Could Reunite Fernando Torres With Rafa Benitez in Short-Term Loan

With Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez in desperate need for reinforcements in the January transfer window, former Magpies striker Micky Quinn believes the Spanish boss could return to Atletico Madrid to link up with Fernando Torres once again.

As reported by HITC, via Talksport, Quinn has reinforced recent claims that Benitez is keen on a partnership with Torres once again, following a four-year spell at Anfield together that showcased his goal scoring prowess, bagging 65 goals in 102 appearances for the Reds.

“Newcastle are crying out for a centre-forward,absolutely crying out for a centre-forward at this moment," claimed the Talksport pundit.

Despite the Magpies punching above their weight in the Premier League, currently sitting pretty in 14th place even with a limited squad, funds are needed to bolster the squad or they could face another relegation battle after dropping down to the Championship last season.

With talks of a takeover from a consortium led by Amanda Staveley rumoured to be finalised this week, relieving the controversial owner Mike Ashley of his duties, former Valencia and Chelsea coach Benitez could get his wish earlier than expected to sign the experience needed to push for Premier League survival.

Quinn also admitted that any deal for Torres, whether permanent or a short-term loan, would benefit the club and give them a much-needed impetus to start firing on all cylinders, as they lack a real fire power in front of goal with only ten goals so far in the first eleven games.

"Someone to score goals of his ilk, and if it is just a short-term loan period, I think it makes a lot of sense, I really do,” admitted ex-Newcastle striker Quinn.