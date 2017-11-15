Mick Quinn Urges Newcastle to Drop Summer Signing for Daunting Trip to Old Trafford

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Former Newcastle United forward Mick Quinn has urged the club to drop Joselu from the starting lineup for their trip to face Manchester United.

The Magpies travel to Old Trafford on Saturday evening looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats at the hands of Burnley and Bournemouth.

Despite this, Newcastle sit 11th in the Premier League and will be hoping the international break has given them respite to earn a result in Manchester.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Quinn - who has now ventured into journalism - thinks Rafa Benitez should drop the former Stoke man for the upcoming match, however. 

In his column for the Chronicle, the 55-year-old wrote "I would drop Joselu this weekend.

"Joselu has had enough opportunities and he just hasn't quite added goals to his all-round game yet."

The Spanish striker has featured in ten of eleven Premier League games for Newcastle this season - scoring two goals - but has still been criticised for his lacking prolific nature.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I'd take him out of the firing line for a bit, but have him on the bench to bring on because he will be important in holding the ball up and helping Newcastle close out games."

Quinn also believes Aleksandar Mitrovic does not deserve a starting spot for the crunch clash, but instead an alternative forward.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"It is time for Dwight Gayle to get a bit of a run in the Newcastle XI in my opinion, starting against Manchester United.

"Gayle didn't start the season in any sort of form whatsoever, and he didn't look like he was fit, but his hunger has returned in recent weeks and I think he's starting to look sharper."

