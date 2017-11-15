Out-of-Favour Barcelona Defender Gives Approval to Potential January Switch to Serie A

Reports in Italy are claiming that out-of-favour Barcelona right back Aleix Vidal has given a possible move to AS Roma the green light, with the Catalans looking to offload the 27-year-old, and the Italians in need of cover for their defence.

Vidal's time at Camp Nou has been a tough one. After costing the club €15m to bring in from Sevilla, the Spaniard has turned into quite the flop in Catalonia - managing only 14 La Liga starts since his switch since 2015.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

But now, according to Mediaset Sport (via Calcio Mercato), Vidal has given the Serie A outfit his approval, with both teams holding reason to be interested in making a deal work.

Being happy with the ability of Sergi Roberto roaming the right side of the defence, Barca would be happy to let their man go, having signed Nelson Semedo in the summer - giving Ernesto Valverde cover in that area even if Vidal were to depart.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

On the other hand, Roma are in need of a full-back to cover the injured Bruno Peres and Rick Karsdorp - Vidal supposedly fitting the bill perfectly.

The Italian outfit's director of football, Monchi, is well aware of Vidal's ability. Having worked together before the defender's departure from Sevilla, the player managed 31 appearances in his final season at his former club - obviously impressing Roma's new director.

It is believed that the Giallorossi will look to sign Vidal on loan in January, with a look to make the move permanent in the summer.





There are yet to be any reports regarding the price, but it is though that the selling team will be keen to recoup as of the previously shelled out €15mas possible come summer.