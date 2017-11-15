Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Accepts 'Unfair Criticism' as He Seeks to End Dortmund Goal Drought

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Borrussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang accepts that he must start scoring again soon to get the critics off his back, after not having found the net in over a month.

While Aubameyang has scored fifteen times in seventeen games this season, he has failed to find the net since hitting a brace in Dortmund's 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig more than a month ago.

Dortmund have taken just one point from their three Bundesliga games since that Leipzig defeat, and a five point lead at the top of the league has become a six point deficit, with Peter Bosz's men slipping to third behind Leipzig and league leaders Bayern Munich.

Despite that goal drought, Aubameyang remains defiant, with the Daily Mail reporting him as telling German newspaper Bild: "This is my job and I face this criticism, even though I do not think it's fair. I know I have to score goals again."

The Gabonese striker was left out his national team's goalless World Cup qualifiers with Mali and Botswana in the last international break, with Gabon already eliminated from the World Cup. 

Aubameyang feels that that break will help him, having suggested that fatigue could have been a cause of his trouble in front of goal claiming.

"I played a lot and felt a bit tired, which is why I asked for a break in the DFB-Pokal against Magdeburg," he said.


"But that was not enough, the international break has been very good for me again."

Dortmund's next game sees them travel to 12th-placed Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters