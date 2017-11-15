Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Accepts 'Unfair Criticism' as He Seeks to End Dortmund Goal Drought

Borrussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang accepts that he must start scoring again soon to get the critics off his back, after not having found the net in over a month.

While Aubameyang has scored fifteen times in seventeen games this season, he has failed to find the net since hitting a brace in Dortmund's 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig more than a month ago.

Dortmund have taken just one point from their three Bundesliga games since that Leipzig defeat, and a five point lead at the top of the league has become a six point deficit, with Peter Bosz's men slipping to third behind Leipzig and league leaders Bayern Munich.

African Footballer of the Year 2017: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang profile https://t.co/d2apKFfCZU pic.twitter.com/bM5gUP9K8G — BBC Africa (@BBCAfrica) November 13, 2017

Despite that goal drought, Aubameyang remains defiant, with the Daily Mail reporting him as telling German newspaper Bild: "This is my job and I face this criticism, even though I do not think it's fair. I know I have to score goals again."

The Gabonese striker was left out his national team's goalless World Cup qualifiers with Mali and Botswana in the last international break, with Gabon already eliminated from the World Cup.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Has missed more clear-cut goalscoring chances (11) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 3, 2017

Aubameyang feels that that break will help him, having suggested that fatigue could have been a cause of his trouble in front of goal claiming.

"I played a lot and felt a bit tired, which is why I asked for a break in the DFB-Pokal against Magdeburg," he said.





"But that was not enough, the international break has been very good for me again."

Dortmund's next game sees them travel to 12th-placed Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday night.