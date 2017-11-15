Record-Breaker Romelu Lukaku Gives Manchester United Fans Major Boost on International Duty

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has given fans a boost ahead of their Premier League return against Newcastle on the weekend, putting his poor domestic form behind him to become Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer at the age of just 24.

United's most expensive signing of the summer hasn't hit the net for the Red Devils since September, drawing a blank in seven consecutive games including defeats against Huddersfield against Chelsea, but got things back on track in style in games against Mexico and Japan.

Friday night saw the ex-Everton man score twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Mexico to equal Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst on 30 goals for the 'other' Red Devils, with Napoli star Dries Mertens providing the assists for both strikes.

It took him just four days to make the record his own, heading home Nacer Chadli's cross midway through the second half for the only goal in a 1-0 win over Japan before being withdrawn immediately for Liverpool's Divock Origi.

The record-breaking strike means that eight of Lukaku's 31 international goals have come in his last five games, having recorded a phenomenal 11 goals in eight appearances in Belgium's successful World Cup qualification campaign.

While the fact that five of those goals came in 9-0 and 8-1 wins over Gibraltar and Estonia respectively will do little to dispel his reputation as a flat-track bully, Lukaku's prolific form and Belgium's attacking strength in depth make the Manchester United man one of the favourites for the Golden Boot award at next summer's tournament.