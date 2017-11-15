Sunderland Ready to Approach Scotland Target Michael O'Neill as Hunt for Manager Continues

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Sunderland are reportedly set to approach Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who has also been subject to interest from the Scottish National team, in their search for a new permanent first team boss. 

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for a new permanent manager ever since sacking Simon Grayson at the end of October.

So far, the hunt for a new boss in the dugout has proven futile, and Sunderland will be keen to sign a permanent replacement for Grayson as soon as possible as they aim to climb off the foot of the Championship table.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, after two weeks of no success, there may be hope. According to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, the Tyneside outfit are set to approach Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill - who is contemplating his future after failing to take his side to the 2018 World Cup finals.

Getting his signature onto a contract may be a tough task, though. Wednesday morning saw the Scotland national team (who also failed to qualify for Russia - causing manager Gordon Strachan to leave his post) make a move for O'Neill, who seems to be in demand at the moment.

The Scots had called upon Malkay Mackay as interim manager, but reports claim that the former Cardiff manager isn't in their plans for receiving the job on a permanent basis.

As for Sunderland, they currently run the risk of being relegated two season in a row if their performances don't soon pick up.

10 points after 16 games leaves the Black Cats at the bottom of the Championship, having only been playing Premier League football last season.

