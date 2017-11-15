West Ham Maintain Serious Interest in Quique Sanchez Flores Despite David Moyes Appoint

West Ham still maintain a strong interest in Quique Sanchez Flores, despite recently appointing David Moyes on a six-month contract.

The Hammers sit third from bottom, having conceded the most goals and only kept three clean sheets. Following the loss to Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium, Slaven Bilic was relieved of his duties and succeeded by David Moyes.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, West Ham are showing no hesitation and are very much invested in acquiring the signature of Sanchez Flores, according to Spanish outlet Sport, via Daily Star.

Now managing Espanyol, it is suggested the Spaniard declined the services of West Ham as he didn't wish to switch clubs midway through the season, but a move at the end of the season remains viable.

It's also claimed Moyes signed the six-month contract as the former Valencia and Real Madrid defender is the club's number one priority.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Moyes himself enjoyed a fine eleven-year spell at Everton, before unsuccessful stints at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland followed.

The Scotsman has had no shortage of criticism following his official appointment as manager of the east London side.

Sanchez Flores' Catalan side currently sit 13th in La Liga, seven points clear of safety. With Watford, the 52-year-old guided the Hornets to a comfortable mid-table finish and led them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.