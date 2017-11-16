Aubameyang Dropped by Dortmund for Stuttgart Game Because of 'Disciplinary Issues'

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found himself dropped from the matchday squad, with the club citing disciplinary issues as the reason for their actions.

The Gabonese forward, recently nominated for the BBC African Footballer of the Year Award, has endured a bit of a troubled campaign in the Bundesliga this season, despite scoring 15 goals in all competitions so far.

Aubameyang has failed to find the back of the net in his last five games for Dortmund, but aside from the mini-drought, there is a sense of unrest at the club, especially with the player reported as wanting a move during the summer.

On Thursday, BVB announced that the 28-year-old had been dropped for Friday's fixture against Stuttgart, via their Twitter account.

"Aubameyang has been removed from the squad for tomorrow's match for disciplinary reasons," they said in a pretty straightforward tweet that offered no further explanation.

The player hasn't scored for his team in over a month, with his last pair of goals coming against RB Leipzig on October 14th in a 3-2 win.

He has been made to shoulder the blame for Dortmund's dip in form. And while he says he believes that the criticism is unfair, the striker hasn't shied away from admitting that he needs to start scoring again.

"It is expected of me that I score goals," he told Bild recently.

"That's my job. I face up to criticism even though I don't think everything's fair. I know that I now need to score goals again. But there have been periods like this before."

