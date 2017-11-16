Chris Smalling Exercises Some Risky Banter as Rapper Stormzy Performs at Man Utd Charity Event

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Manchester United put on their 18th annual gala in association with children's charity UNICEF, and it was a pretty special evening.

All first team stars were in attendance with their wives and girlfriends and were very sharply dressed for the occasion.

Another star present was the UK's hottest grime artist at present Stormzy, who had been booked by the club to perform.

The rapper, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., is also a big fan of the club, and is known to be pretty pally with stars such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

As is the case with these kinds of bashes, many photos have emerged from the night the morning after, with one coming from centre-half Chris Smalling.

The England defender spotted a window of opportunity for some banter, and uploaded a picture of himself with Stormzy with the caption: "Fantastic night at Old Trafford raising money for @UNICEF and great hanging out with @RomeluLukaku9 #MUFC #United4Unicef."

Of course, the joke is in reference to the time the Irish Herald published news story on Lukaku on the brink of joining United from Everton in the summer, but used a photo of the rapper instead of the striker for their photoshop mock-up.

The gaffe was found hilarious by the majority of people, but Stormzy was less than impressed. Let's hope he doesn't think Smalling's gotten too big for his boots...

