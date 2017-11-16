Crystal Palace Injury Update as Benteke Returns But Loftus-Cheek a Doubt for Crucial Everton Clash

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Crystal Palace manager has confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is suffering from a back spasm, but revealed that striker Christian Benteke is back from injury and likely to play against Everton this weekend.


Loftus-Cheek was forced off in the 35th minute of England’s friendly against Brazil, days after a man of the match performance against Germany, earning him praise from all corners of football.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 21-year-old midfielder missed training on Thursday as he recovered from the back injury by exercising in the pool and will be continually assessed to determine whether he can feature at all in the clash with Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Hodgson said "We're assessing Ruben, that's the main thing. He didn't train today. But it's a back spasm - so there's a hope that will get better."

Hodgson, however, revealed that Benteke has returned to full training and is on course to play against the Toffees in the home clash this weekend.

The big Belgian striker has been sidelined with ligament damage since the 5-0 loss to Manchester City in September, but Hodgson commented: “Benteke trained in the week.

"I don't think it'll be a risk playing Christian [against Everton]."

