Dele Alli Nearing Gestifute Agency Deal as Jorge Mendes 'Holds Talks' With Spurs Ace's Family

Dele Alli could be in line to become latest star to join super agent Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency - amid continuing chat of a possible move to Real Madrid.

The Tottenham star has been mulling over which agency he would like to represent him in the future after he parted ways with former agent Rob Segal in September.

Up to six companies were thought to be vying for Alli's signature once his contract with Impact Sports management expires next summer, but Mendes appears to be on the cusp of winning out if the Daily Mail is to be believed.

Alli's family is said to have met with Mendes about the possibility of adding the attacking midfielder to his clientele ranks as the battle for English football's most talented ace continues to play out.

Alli would certainly benefit from Mendes' negotiating skills, particularly when it comes to improved contract talks, and the Portuguese's ties to Real would only ratchet up rumours of a future switch to Santiago Bernabeu.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy knows that it would take a monumental offer for him to even consider selling the 21-year-old to Los Blancos and, with Alli's contract not due to expire for another five seasons, holds most of the cards in that respect.

Spurs Boss Pochettino Reveals Why Dele Alli's WhatsApp Image Has 'Concerned' Him @thomp1987 https://t.co/xBAlPn1HRh — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) October 28, 2017

The promise of yet another wage hike could prompt Alli to remain in north London too for the time being, but the England international is thought to be open to a switch to one of La Liga's giants at some point in his career.

Mendes' relationship with Real's hierarchy would help smooth any potential move, but his alleged chequered history over helping other clients commit tax fraud in Spain could count against him bringing Alli on to his list of clients.

The 54-year-old was called up to testify in both Ronaldo's and Radamel Falcao's tax evasion cases in Spain in the past few months, and Alli's family may sway their relative away from Mendes if they feel joining his ranks isn't the right call.

