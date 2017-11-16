Ex-Spurs Boss Tim Sherwood Claims England Youngster Joe Gomez Is Liverpool's Best Centre-Back

English defender Joe Gomez is Liverpool's best centre-half, according to former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood.

Gomez made his senior debut against Germany during the international break, and since then has been praised for his display. Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Sherwood spoke highly of the youngster and believes that he is Liverpool's best centre-half.

I can't believe my eyes. My boy Joe Gomez has actually pocketed Neymar for 80 minutes. #mydefender — #LovrenOut (@LallanaLad) November 14, 2017

“If you asked me who the best centre-half is at Liverpool at the moment, I’d tell you Joe Gomez.

"But is he going to get an opportunity to play ahead of some other players – I’d suggest he’s going to get limited game time.”

Gomez has played 12 games for Liverpool this season, most of them at right-back. For Sherwood his comments could well be correct, with the performances of the current Liverpool centre-backs being thoroughly underwhelming to say the least.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The ex-Blackburn man also spoke about Gareth Southgate and believes that the current England boss is doing the right thing by calling up youngsters to the senior squad.

“Normally you have to play for your clubs to play for England, but Gareth is doing it the other way.”

“He knows the players better than their club managers know them, which is strange. “He recognises the boys aren’t getting opportunities but he knows they’re good enough from working at the U21s.

Joe Gomez's Performance Against Brazil Shows He Should Be Liverpool's First Choice Centre-Back @Danyoude5 https://t.co/PmFQZxoHjQ — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) November 16, 2017

“He’s having to put them in the England squad to embarrass those clubs, who will then put them in their starting lineup. Every young English player will be encouraged by the fact the manager is taking note if they perform. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t played 200 games – you can only play three or four."