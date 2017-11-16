FanVoice: West Ham Supporters Vote for the Outcome They Believe Lies in Wait Under Moyes

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

David Moyes is back in the Premier League, and can certainly count himself lucky to be in another big job given his shortcomings at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Fans are generally pretty split down the middle on whether or not he makes a good replacement for Slaven Bilic, and we will learn a thing or two about his credentials as he takes his new crop of players to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday.

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the league after 11 games and, much like last season, there are early feelings of panic at the club.

There are, however, feelings of optimism among the fanbase, which is evident as supporters reckoned the club would stave off relegation after a long, hard-fought survival campaign in a 90min poll.

Image by Tom Procter

Supporters want to believe that former Everton boss Moyes, who was solid enough during his 11 years at Goodison Park, can steer the troubled club away from danger this season and that he won't just be at the helm for six months before relegating them and moving on again.

44% of people, to be precise, think that West Ham are going to flirt with the trap door before eventually pulling away and surviving in a similar fashion to last season, only cutting it a bit finer.

29% of people aren't so confident in Moyes' abilities, and think that the club will fail to survive this season - an eventuality that would be utterly disastrous for the club. The board has talked up competing for a Champions League spot in the next few years, but the team will not be set on their way to achieving that under Moyes' guidance in the eyes of some.

The third most popular option voted for by fans was that West Ham will cruise to a respectable mid-table finish. It would certainly be some turnaround on the part of the Scot - the Hammers finished 11th last season under Bilic. They were only 11 points above 18th-placed Hull, and five ahead of Watford in 17th, but mid-table is mid-table.

The least popular option, and the least likely fate in the eyes of West Ham fans under Moyes this season is that they will qualify for Europe. Just 3% of people think he will guide the club to a finish of seventh or above or win the FA Cup. Stranger things have happened!

