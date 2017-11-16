Hoffenheim Star 'Requests' Bayern Move as Nagelsmann Confirms German Giants' Interest

Sandro Wagner could be in line for a January transfer to Bayern Munich after the Hoffenheim star "requested" to leave his current club.

The striker has been earmarked as Bayern's first choice option to provide back-up for key goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, and German publication Bild suggests a move to Bavaria could happen in less than two months' time.

Wagner was spotted in Munich as he took in a basketball game between Bayern Munich's basketball team and Galatasaray at the Audi Dome, and sat within metres of Die Bayern's first-team stars Javi Martinez and Joshua Kimmich.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

That has done little to play down growing reports that the 29-year-old is on the cusp of joining the reigning Bundesliga champions in the winter window, and would represent Wagner's career coming full circle after he came through Bayern's youth academy 12 years ago.

The forward's wife and two children reside in the Munich district of Unterhaching, and recently stated that "it sucks" that he has to spend time away from his family when he trains and plays for Hoffenheim.

And Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has also commented on the speculation as he admitted that Bayern are interested in signing their former youth product.

🎙️ Julian #Nagelsmann



"Wir wissen bereits länger, dass der @FCBayern Interesse an Sandro #Wagner hat. Uns ist die Interessenlage von Sandro auch bekannt. Wie bei jedem unserer Spieler verkünden wir jedoch erst dann etwas, wenn es etwas zu verkünden gibt."#TSGSGE ⚽️ — TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (@achtzehn99) November 16, 2017

Wagner has only been part of Hoffenheim's senior set up since July 2016 when he completed a £2.5m from Darmstadt, but his 18 goals in 48 matches has alerted Bayern to his decent strike record for Die Kraichgauer.

Wagner did turn out on eight occasions for Bayern's first team after he made his senior bow as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Hansa Rostock in November 2007.

However, he left on a free to join Duisburg in July 2008 and has since done the rounds at German top flight sides Werder Bremen, Kaiserslauten, Hertha BSC and Darmstadt before moving to Hoffenheim.

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes remained coy on reports alleging that he would look to bring Wagner in when the window opens in seven weeks' time, but it would not be a drawn out process to bring Wagner home given that he has already requested to rejoin his former side.

