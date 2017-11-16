Juventus CEO Marotta Urges Club's Next Batch of Stars to Follow Example of 'Professional' Ronaldo

Giuseppe Marotta has implored Juventus' next generation of stars to follow the example of "professional" Cristiano Ronaldo to become the next big football player.

I Bianconeri's chief executive was quoted by Calciomercato as he explained why it was imperative that the Real Madrid superstar's off the field work was studied extensively by those looking to break into the first-team fold in Turin.

Ronaldo has expressed his desire to carry on playing at the highest level until he is 40 years of age - a decision he puts down to the work he conducts in the gym, on the training pitch and diet wise to keep him at his optimal condition.

And Marotta has called on Juve's burgeoning talented youth players to follow in the Portugal international's footsteps as he spoke glowingly at the inauguration of new scholars to the World International School of Turin on Thursday.

He said: “A football team is a business phenomenon, but also a symbol of growth. We have 400 boys, but only 5% of them will become a professional footballer. That is why we have identified this development path outside Vinovo.

“This is an important phenomenon because it allows you to overcome the depression of going to school. It is also geared towards reconciling education and football: the goal is not to create players but smart guys who know how to play football to a high standard.

"It’s important to perform well in everything you do. Cristiano Ronaldo sets the perfect example of professionalism.”

Moise Kean is the next potential world-class player off the production line at Juventus' youth academy, with the 17-year-old tipped to take the world by storm.

The attacker is currently on a season-long loan at Verona to help his footballing education, and became the first football born after the turn of the 21st Century to score in any of Europe's big five leagues when he notched a strike against Bologna in May.

