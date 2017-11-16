Liverpool Star Confirms He's Ready to Return From Injury Following Lengthy Layoff

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has seemingly confirmed that he is ready to make his return to first team action after a long injury layoff if his latest social media post is anything to go by.

Lallana posted a picture of himself in training on Instagram on Wednesday night, with the sole caption of "ready" accompanying it - and it appears that he could be playing a part at Anfield on Saturday.

Lallana's former club Southampton are the visitors as Liverpool look to pick up from where they left off before the international break.

Ready ⚽️ A post shared by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Liverpool, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, won their last two games before the break and scored seven goals in the process; beating Huddersfield 3-0 and West Ham 4-1 at the London Stadium.

Lallana has not played any part in the season so far though, and it's come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp's side given his most recent performances in red.

As previously reported, Lallana has spent time recovering in Qatar and has been back in training with Liverpool for around a month. He took part in a friendly played behind closed doors earlier this week to further aid his comeback process.

Philippe Coutinho is expected to be available too, while Sadio Mane is also hopeful of playing against his former club after coming back from international duty with an injury concern of his own.