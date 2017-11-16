Luis Suarez Could Threaten to Leave Barca Should Antoine Griezmann Rumours Materialise

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Rumours of a possible move to Barcelona for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann have started to intensify as Barca's own centre forward Luis Suarez has struggled to find his goalscoring rhythm that we have come to expect this season.

Having scored just four goals in all competitions so far this season, the 30-year-old has been somewhat below par in comparison to recent seasons, and rumours of Barcelona lining up a move for French striker Antoine Griezmann have reportedly left the Uruguayan in a precarious position regarding his future.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

According to Spanish newspaper outlet Diario Gol, Suarez is determined to maintain his position as Barca's number nine, and his strike-partner Lionel Messi has also reportedly expressed his desire to see the former Liverpool striker remain at the Nou Camp.

The report claims Barcelona's talisman doesn't want to see his close friend and fellow striker phased out in favour of another striker, and this could cause unwanted rifts in the dressing room for Ernesto Valverde.

However, with a misfiring Luis Suarez struggling to find his feet this season, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona need to invest in another striker, with the rumours of Antoine Griezmann's potential move to the Catalan capital refusing to go away.

Despite Suarez's misfortunes, his side currently sit top of La Liga, four points ahead of second place Valencia. Luis Suarez will be hoping to begin his resurgence by getting on the scoresheet when Barca face a trip to Leganes on Saturday afternoon.

