Milan Full-Back Andrea Conti Reveals He Was a Diehard Juve Fan & Named His Dog After Arturo Vidal

AC Milan right-back Andrea Conti has revealed that he comes from a family which supports Juventus; so much so, they even named his dog after one of their former players.

According to quotes retrieved from Gazzetta dello Sport through Gianlucadimarzio.com, Conti, who joined Milan in the summer, has a dog named after Arturo Vidal.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Whether or not that should be taken as a compliment by Vidal is up for debate. But dog lovers will have you know that there is no bigger honour.

Conti left Atalanta for Milan in a player-plus-cash package of €24m and Matteo Pessina in July, but he ruptured his ACL in September and was ruled out for six months.

Tra poco Andrea Conti sarà al Milan Megastore di Milano, per incontrare i tifosi rossoneri! Vi aspettiamo! ❤⚫ pic.twitter.com/esClk8OAbG — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 16, 2017

The player also revealed that there was interest from the likes of Chelsea, Napoli and Inter during the transfer period, but Milan showed the most intent.

"I'm from a Juventus-supporting family," he said. "I even named my dog after Arturo Vidal. But they now all support me and Milan.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

"My agent told me something about Napoli in the summer. With Chelsea, there was something but the real alternative was Inter.

"Milan's interest was much greater and I decided that I'm happy with the idea of the new challenge, Milan will improve, sure, it will take time, but we will go to the Champions League.

"Juve and Napoli are ahead for now, Inter are well prepared, then there are Roma and Lazio."

Vidal, meanwhile, left Juve for Bayern Munich two years ago, having spent four years in Turin with The Old Lady. But there's a dog somewhere in Italy carrying his name.